Mary Simpson
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1930
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Mary Simpson's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nampa Funeral Home in Nampa, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nampa Funeral Home website.

Published by Nampa Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651
Funeral services provided by:
Nampa Funeral Home
I am pleased that Mary and J.D. had a great friendship with my dad and step-mom, Otto and Thelma Spielman. Dad's store was just across the street from J.D.s building supply store out on S. Side Blvd. They all took a memorable trip in J.D.'s motor home back to D.C. one year. Our family, too, has had many connections with Yraguen Chapel. Love to and prayers for all the family of Mary Simpson.
Marlene Riplinger
Friend
November 10, 2020