Of Chalfant Borough, passed away peacefully at the age of 102 on Monday, August 24, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late John Skalka.



Loving mother of the late Robert J. (the late Lois Martin) Skalka and the late Judith E. (surviving spouse, James) Sylves of State College, formerly of North Braddock.



Mary is survived by three grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher B. (Darci) Sylves, Robyn L. Sylves, Scott R. (Monica) Sylves, and two great grandchildren, Marlowe and Jack.



Mary will be remembered for her love of baking, fierce independence, unconditional love of family, and her dedication to not only her grandchildren, but the many children she cared for through the years.





Friends welcome Thursday from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 12 Noon in St. Maurice Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors in the funeral home will be required to wear face masks or coverings.



Mary will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.