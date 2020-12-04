Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Smail
1924 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1924
DIED
November 17, 2020
Mary Smail's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, in Greensburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601
Dec
4
Service
12:30p.m.
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral services provided by:
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.