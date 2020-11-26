Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Smith
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1937
DIED
November 22, 2020
Mary Smith's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown
639 N. Main Street, Greenville SC 29601, South Carolina 29601
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenville Memorial Gardens
7784 Augusta Rd., Piedmont, South Carolina 29673
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.