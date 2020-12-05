Menu
Mary Smith
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1932
DIED
November 25, 2020
Mary Smith's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Gilmore Mortuary of Greer in Greer, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Gilmore Mortuary of Greer website.

Published by The Gilmore Mortuary of Greer on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The John H. Gilmore Slumber Room Of The Gilmore Mortuary
214 Memorial Drive, Greer 29650
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
The Gilmore Mortuary
214 Memorial Drive, Greer, South Carolina 29650
Funeral services provided by:
The Gilmore Mortuary of Greer
