Mary Snelling's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathers Funeral Home Inc in Salem, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weathers Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Weathers Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 28, 2020.
