Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Snelling
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1939
DIED
November 21, 2020
Mary Snelling's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathers Funeral Home Inc in Salem, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weathers Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Weathers Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Weathers Funeral Home
106 S Shelby St, Salem, Indiana 47167
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weathers Funeral Home
106 S Shelby St, Salem, Indiana 47167
Funeral services provided by:
Weathers Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.