Mary (Rossetti) Soles

Age 80, of Monroeville, passed away on October 12, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Monroeville.



Mary loved to cook and enjoyed making big Sunday dinners and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Ed) Munzek; son, Christopher (Jamey) Dinzeo; grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Munzek, Tara (Nick) Munzek, and Madilyn, Aleksey, Tristian, and Brinley Dinzeo; siblings, Joanne (late, Nick) DiClaudio, Antoinette (late, Quirino) Melocchi, Calvin (Tina) Rossetti, and Susan Emerick; sister-in-law, Suzanne Rossetti and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfeo and Vittoria Rossetti and brother, Tim Rossetti. Mary's family would like to thank the staff at ManorCare Monroeville and Grane Hospice Care for their compassion and excellent care.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Colman Parish on Thursday, October 15, 2020 11:00 am. A private Burial will be held in Good Shepherd Cemetery at a later date.





Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.