Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Sorenson
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1930
DIED
November 8, 2020
Mary Sorenson's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pine Grove Cemetery
Grand Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.