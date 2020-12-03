Menu
Mary Spaeth
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 13, 1937
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
General Electric
Mary Spaeth's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason in Mason, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason
400 Reading Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040
Dec
8
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Rest Haven Memorial Park
10209 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45241
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason
