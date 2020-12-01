Menu
Mary Stoll
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1954
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Mary Stoll's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, TX .

Published by Goetz Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
