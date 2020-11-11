Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Tomb
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1929
DIED
November 8, 2020
Mary Tomb's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Nov
13
Service
2:50p.m.
lived streamed on our website
, Burlington, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mark and family, so sorry to hear about your mother's passing. Know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pam Rippy McDaniel
Friend
November 11, 2020