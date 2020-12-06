Menu
Mary Townsend
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1938
DIED
November 27, 2020
Mary Townsend's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center in Charlotte, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center website.

Published by Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Ms. Mary aleays made me laugh. I often made her coffee and she would ask "Meir, is there a coffee with my name on it over there (at the coffee shop)?
A beautiful friend. May her memories be for a blessing.
Meir Jones
Friend
December 1, 2020
I enjoyed working with Mary back in 2014. We use to have the best conversations. Mary always had valuable words of wisdom. She had a great sense of humor and we shared many laughs together. She was truly a special lady. May your family find comfort in knowing Mary will be missed by so many.
Gayle Monroe
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Robert Thurber
November 30, 2020
Mary will be greatly missed at Blackhawk. She was by far the sweetest and most thoughtful lady. She will always hold a special place in me and my son's hearts.
Jenn Stenhouse
Friend
November 30, 2020
Mary was the sweetest and kindest person you could possibly meet. It was a joy to call her a friend and she will be sorely missed.
TOM BROTHERTON
Friend
November 30, 2020
You will be missed sweet lady
November 29, 2020