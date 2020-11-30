Menu
Mary Tracy
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1940
DIED
October 31, 2020
Mary Tracy's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - West
1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
Nov
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Prospect United Methodist Church-Rutledge
3191 Prospect Road, Rutledge, Georgia 30663
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020