Mary Trango
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1939
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
National Cemetery Of The Alleghenies
Mary Trango's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
