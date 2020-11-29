Mary Trango's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home website.
Published by Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
