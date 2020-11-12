Menu
Mary Tyler
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1934
DIED
October 24, 2020
Mary Tyler's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Unity Memorial Funeral Home East in Apopka, FL .

Published by Unity Memorial Funeral Home East on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Wake
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
927 S. Central Ave., Apopka, Florida 32703
Oct
31
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Edgewood Cemetery
141 South Edgewood Dr, Apopka, Florida 32703
Funeral services provided by:
Unity Memorial Funeral Home East
