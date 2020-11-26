Menu
Mary Tyler
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1941
DIED
November 20, 2020
Mary Tyler's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA .

Published by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Word In Action Ministries
2815 Missouri Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Funeral services provided by:
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
