Mary Ulrich
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1933
DIED
November 17, 2020
Mary Ulrich's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riemann Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
22342 Evangeline Road, Pass Christian, Mississippi 39571
Dec
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
22342 Evangeline Road, Pass Christian, Mississippi 39571
Dec
1
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Old Delisle Cemetery
25337 Notre Dame Ave., Pass Christian, Mississippi 39571
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 2, 2020