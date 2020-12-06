Menu
Mary VanHorn
1923 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1923
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Ohio University
Mary VanHorn's passing at the age of 97 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
64 S. 7th St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Dec
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
64 S. 7th St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.