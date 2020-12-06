Menu
Mary Venturella
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 21, 1933
DIED
December 4, 2020
Mary Venturella's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheenan Funeral Home in Dunellen, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheenan Funeral Home website.

Published by Sheenan Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen, New Jersey 08812
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
499 New Market Rd, Piscataway, New Jersey 08854
Funeral services provided by:
Sheenan Funeral Home
