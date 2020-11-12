Menu
Mary Ward
1967 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1967
DIED
November 6, 2020
Mary Ward's passing at the age of 53 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home website.

Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Manna Church Executive Place Site
630 Executive Place, Fayetteville, North Carolina
Ward, as I call everyone by their last name at the school, really saved me when Brownlee, the former art teacher, left TCEA. I knew we needed someone with a BIG personality to fill that space and she did. Although she wasn't the loudest voice in the room she definitely brought her passion, heart, and laughter to every discussion and event at TCEA. After leaving the school, I had the chance to learn more about Mary, although I still called her Ward. We laughed together and more importantly she prayed for me during my darkest months. Her passion and spirit will live on in the staff and students at TCEA and we will never forget her beauty and light. Thank you to her family for sharing her with us. I am praying peace over all of you.
Angela Hill
Friend
November 11, 2020
My mommy was such an amazing woman and loved so deeply. Everyone she met, she welcomed with wide open arms and love. She never met a stranger. She was so gentle yet so passionate. She overcame so many obstacles in her life but she always remained steadfast. She was a woman of faith and held onto God even in her last hours. She was an artist and I know she is in heaven painting the skies for us. Every rainbow, every sunset.. she painted it. She’s also teaching the angels how to paint or she’s the art teacher at the school lol Thank you God for loving my mother and taking care of her. Please give her a kiss for me
Hannah Robbins
Family
November 11, 2020