Mary Wilhelm
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1926
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Wilhelm's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Leipsic, OH .

Published by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Mary's Parish Life Center
, Leipsic, Ohio
Nov
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Parish Life Center
State St, Leipsic, Ohio 45856
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
, Leipsic, Ohio
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
129 St.Mary's St., Leipsic, Ohio 45856
Funeral services provided by:
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
