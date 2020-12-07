Menu
Mary Wilkinson
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1929
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Wilkinson's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah in Neenah, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
PRIVATE -- St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church -- Funeral mass can be attended via live-stream on the Kessler Funeral Home & Cremation Service Facebook page.
900 Geiger St., Neenah, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
