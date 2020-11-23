Menu
Mary Wright
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1932
DIED
November 17, 2020
Mary Wright's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, AR .

Published by Westbrook Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery
1501 West Maryland Avenue, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72120
Funeral services provided by:
Westbrook Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Westbrook Funeral Home
November 23, 2020