Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Wright
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1948
DIED
November 10, 2020
Mary Wright's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tillman Riverside Mortuary in Riverside, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tillman Riverside Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Tillman Riverside Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ontario Christian Center
1336 N Baker Ave, Ontario, California 91764
Dec
4
Interment
10:00a.m.
Inglewood Park
720 E Florence Ave, Los Angeles, California 90301
Funeral services provided by:
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.