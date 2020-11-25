Menu
Mary Yanity
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1936
DIED
November 19, 2020
Mary Yanity's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601
Nov
23
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Bartholomew Church
, Crabtree, Pennsylvania
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Bartholomew Church
Funeral services provided by:
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
