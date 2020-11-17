Menu
Mary Yuknalis
1922 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1922
DIED
November 13, 2020
Mary Yuknalis's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, November 13, 2020

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home, Inc.
106 Main Street, Madison, Pennsylvania 15663
Nov
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Edwards Catholic Church
120 St Edwards Ln, Herminie, Pennsylvania 15637
Nov
18
Interment
11:45a.m.
West Newton Cemetery
210 Vernon Dr., West Newton, Pennsylvania 15089
Funeral services provided by:
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
