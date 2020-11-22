Mary A. (Ford) Zandier



Age 89, on Friday, November 20, 2020 of Baldwin. Wife of the late Donald J. Zandier. Mother of Janet (Joseph) Tumas, Donald (Kimberly) Zandier, Stephen (Nancy) Zandier, Linda (Paul) Skalski, and the late Michael (Donna Leathers) Zandier. Grandmother of Christopher, Jennifer, Sarah, Ryan, Jessie, Sydney, Carly, Kirk, Cassidy, Kelly, Matthew, Taryn, and Sean. Great Grandmother of Ava, Zoe, Layla, Zander, Xavier, Archer, Kinsley and Ryder. Sister of Joan Blaise, Daniel Ford, and the late David Ford and Ann Friedel. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Albert the Great Church on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Please meet in church. Arrangements entrusted to Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 412-882-1506. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society.





Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.