Maryann Hyjek
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1946
DIED
October 30, 2020
Maryann Hyjek's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home in Middletown, NY .

Published by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Town of Mamakating Park
Mamakating Road, Bloomingburg, New York 12721
Funeral services provided by:
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
