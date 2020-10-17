Peacefully, on October 16, 2020, at Juniper Village, Forest Hills.
Honey was born on March 5, 1929 in Pittsburgh, to Nora (Coppa) and Paul Petrino. She was their third child; her elder brother Joseph and sister Victoria Viola both predeceased her. Honey was the nickname given to her by her father, as she was so much younger than her siblings.
Honey was raised in Pittsburgh, and after graduating from Westinghouse High School in 1946, she attended business school for secretarial training.
She met the love of her life, Bill Meglio, when they were both employed at a now-defunct metal processing plant, and they married on June 20, 1952. They settled in Forest Hills, where they raised their family. They became active members and volunteers of St. Maurice Church, where Honey served in many roles over the years, including 2 years as president of the St. Maurice Women's Club, and 2 years as president of St. Maurice Ladies of Charity. She (and he) volunteered for years at the Lenten fish-fry dinners and in making pierogies for sale to benefit the church. She was a very visible presence at St. Maurice events. Honey also worked in the St. Maurice School Cafeteria, and befriended many children and their parents over her 31 years there.
Honey resided for the last four years at Juniper Village at Forest Hills, and made many friends there as well. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the entire staff at Juniper for their outstanding care of Mom over these years.
Her interests were many over the years: bowling, card playing, travel; but most of all, Honey was a 'people person' who made friends easily and enjoyed having fun. She was generous and kind, and was never too busy to get involved in something for the greater good. Honey and Bill were married for 54 happy years, and were best friends, until his death in 2006.
She is survived and missed by her family: four children, Barbara McCracken (Dennis), Nancy Snyder (Bill), Bill Meglio (Becky) and Charles Meglio (Brenda); grandchildren Michael, Brian and Mia McCracken; Sarah, Will, and Kate Snyder; Tori, Lexi and Will Meglio, and Nicholas and Gina Meglio. She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren, with another one on the way.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m.in St. Maurice Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. There will be no visitation, but when it is safe to do so, we plan to have a Celebration of Life at a future date. So that we may be in touch with you at that time, please send an email to [email protected]
with your address and phone number.
Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Mom's memory may do so at Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, to help the many thousands of families in our immediate area who are struggling in these difficult times.
