Maryann Oakes's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home in Crafton, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maryann in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home website.
Published by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
