MaryLou Theresa Langevin
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1950
DIED
October 1, 2020
ABOUT
Hill AFB
MaryLou Theresa Langevin

MaryLou, age 70, of Clearfield, UT, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Layton, UT.

MaryLou was born in Santa Monica, CA on September 29, 1950, the daughter of William L and Carol Ann (Vinson) Sherer. In 1970, she married Roger Langevin in the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. They were married for 17 ½ years.

She has lived in Victorville, CA (George AFB), Spain (Torrejon AB), Marysville, CA (Beale AFB), Cheyenne, WY (Warren AFB), Clearfield, UT (Hill AFB).

MaryLou was presbyterian. She was active in the Girls Scout for over 50 years.

She enjoyed hiking, quilting, crocheting, cross stitching, reading, photography and many other arts and crafts. She liked John Wayne, Elvis and classical music.

MaryLou is survived by her daughter, Melinda (Rimmy) Langevin, 5 grandchildren: Jenna, Colton, Nicole, Randy, Brittney and 5 great-grandchildren: Kaysen, Krew, Cambria, Kaladin, and Eli. Her siblings: Bill, Sandi, Susan, Nancy. Cousin, Monica and her ex-husband Roger.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Carolyn.

A viewing will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Myers mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. Interment will be held at a later date.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067
