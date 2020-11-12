Menu
MaryLou Metcalfe
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1932
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
MaryLou Metcalfe's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harter And Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, OH .

Published by Harter And Schier Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St, Delphos, OH 45833
Nov
13
Wake
7:30p.m.
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St, Delphos, OH 45833
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
331 E 2nd St, Delphos, Ohio
GUEST BOOK
I will miss you aunt marylou
Gary metcalf
Family
November 11, 2020