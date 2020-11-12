MaryLou Metcalfe's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harter And Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of MaryLou in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harter And Schier Funeral Home website.