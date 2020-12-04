Menu
Marylynn Garbin
1954 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1954
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
University Of Connecticut
YMCA
Marylynn Garbin's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc in Leominster, MA .

Published by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Marlene and Family,
So sorry to hear of the passing of Marylynn. She was my first boss in the social work field having a big impact on my career path back when. Marylynn was always patient and kind hearted with me and a true empath. My hope is that good memories with help you through this difficult time. I will always hold Marylynn in high regard with fond memories.

Prayer, Peace and Love~
Tina Degon Cookish
Coworker
November 24, 2020