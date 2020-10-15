Mason Bernell Johnson



On Tuesday October 7, 2020 Mason Bernell Johnson, son, brother, and friend died at the age of 18 in North Ogden, UT.



Mason was born on October 12, 2001 in Ogden, Utah to his parents Mollie Olsen and Dylan Johnson.



As a child Mason was funny, energetic, smart and always trying to make a quick buck by selling rocks to anyone that he came into contact with. In Kindergarten he was tested for the gifted students program his results came back off of the charts and that was when his parents knew that Mason was no ordinary child. Mason excelled in anything and everything he did.



Mason grew up in Ogden, Utah and was only a single child for a short amount of time as his siblings followed quickly behind him. As kids Mason was always the ring leader into which video they would be shooting or where they would place their next lemonade and cookie stand. Mason enjoyed showing them the world and planning adventures for them.



In his teens Mason loved Scouts, the outdoors and playing the guitar. Mason had developed a love for reading Goosebumps and loved hunting down the books he was missing in his collection by visiting thrift stores often.



As a young man Mason found a passion in fishing with his Gram and spending time with his aunts that he held so close to his heart. Mason had recently started a new job that he really enjoyed and was working on navigating this new world as an adult.



Mason is survived by his parents, Mollie (Bryan) Browning and Dylan (Lindsey) Johnson; his siblings, Marissa, Daxton, Trey and Mylee; his Gram, Tammy Thompson; grandfather, Eddie Olsen; aunts, Courtney (Jesse) Gomez and Calie Thompson; uncle, Donnie Olsen and several cousins who will miss him deeply.



Mason will be met with open arms by his late grandmother, Linda Bodily Olsen.



Our families would like to express a sincere thanks to Aaron Ashby who had recently taken Mason under his wing and was helping him work towards his goals and ambitions.



"He's in the sun, the wind, the rain, he's in the air you breathe with every breath you take. He sings a song of hope and cheer, there's no more pain, no more fear. You'll see him in the clouds above, hear him whisper words of love, you'll be together before long, until then listen for his song."



-Christy Ann Martine



The family has decided to hold a private celebration of life in Masons honor. Date time and location to be determined at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.