Matilda Howell
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1928
DIED
November 24, 2020
Matilda Howell's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Rd., Celina, Ohio 45822
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
