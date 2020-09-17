Matt Alan Adams was born April 12, 1956 to John Michael Adams and Lenora Hope Montgomery at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. He passed away of a heart attack August 13, 2020, in Miami, Florida.



He is survived by his mother and father, three sisters, Suzanne Adams, Jill Adams Rodenbaugh (Tod), Sheri Adams Stewart (Shane). Preceded in death by his sister, Carrie Adams Brimhall (Jeff).



Matt lived in Layton, Utah and Lincoln Park, Michigan during his growing up years. Growing up, Matt gained significant knowledge about the building trades by working with his father, who is a contractor.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the mortuary.



Please observe safety precautions and social distancing.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.