Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Matt Alan Adams
1956 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1956
DIED
August 13, 2020
Matt Alan Adams was born April 12, 1956 to John Michael Adams and Lenora Hope Montgomery at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. He passed away of a heart attack August 13, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

He is survived by his mother and father, three sisters, Suzanne Adams, Jill Adams Rodenbaugh (Tod), Sheri Adams Stewart (Shane). Preceded in death by his sister, Carrie Adams Brimhall (Jeff).

Matt lived in Layton, Utah and Lincoln Park, Michigan during his growing up years. Growing up, Matt gained significant knowledge about the building trades by working with his father, who is a contractor.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the mortuary.

Please observe safety precautions and social distancing.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Sep
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.