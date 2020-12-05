Menu
Matthew Bowers
1982 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1982
DIED
September 21, 2020
Matthew Bowers's passing at the age of 37 on Monday, September 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bowser Funeral Home - Homer City in Homer City, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bowser Funeral Home - Homer City website.

Published by Bowser Funeral Home - Homer City on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Inc.
4606 Old US HWY 119 South, Homer City, Pennsylvania 15748
Sep
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Inc.
4606 Old US HWY 119 South, Homer City, Pennsylvania 15748
Sep
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home Chapel
4606 Old US Hwy 119 South, Homer City, Pennsylvania 15748
Funeral services provided by:
Bowser Funeral Home - Homer City
GUEST BOOK
