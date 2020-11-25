Menu
Matthew Church
1995 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1995
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Matthew Church's passing at the age of 25 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Andrew Strish Funeral Home in Larksville, PA .

Published by Andrew Strish Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson Street, Larksville, Pennsylvania
Nov
24
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson Street, Larksville, Pennsylvania
My prayers are with you
Helen Hess
Helen Hess bc
November 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Andrea Barrow
November 23, 2020
Andrea Barrow
November 23, 2020