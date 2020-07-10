Matthew Michael Collier
"Collier's Never Quit"
July 18, 1978, ~ July 7, 2020
Our loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, Matt Collier, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 41, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous and valiant fight with brain cancer.
Matt was born on July 18, 1978, in Ogden, Utah, to Michael Peterson and Cheryl Deane Stacey Collier. Matt was the second oldest child, with three brothers and one adoring sister. He graduated from Layton High School, where he met his eternal sweetheart, Natalie Best, in choir and chemistry class. He attended Weber State University and the University of Utah (although he was an avid BYU fan), where he received his Master's Degree in Civil Engineering.
Matt served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Texas, San Antonio Mission from 1997-1999. After Matt's mission, he returned home and married the love of his life, Natalie, for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on January 4, 2000. Their family became complete as they welcomed four amazing children, Gabe, Hadley, Porter, and Luke, who Matt adored and for whom he would do anything.
Matt was a devoted husband and father and loved his family more than anything. He loved spending time with his children and was their #1 fan at all their soccer and basketball games. Matt was the crazy dad running and yelling, "Kick and Run!" up and down the sidelines even when his kids were only three years old. Matt would spend hours giving them pointers on all the things he might have learned by watching the Utah Jazz play on TV. Matt claimed since he was a such a huge Jazz fan and watched a lot of their games, he knew how to play and could help each of them with their game. The kids would always just smile and listen to everything he would try to teach them. Matt shared his love for sports with his kids. They all love and cheer for BYU football, the Utah Jazz, and the San Francisco 49ers because that's what their dad did.
In 2003, Matt's coworkers talked him into doing a sprint triathlon. Not only did Matt come in first place in his age bracket for this race, but he also finished last-place overall. This race was the beginning of his love for running. His "butt-kicking" prancing stride was unmistakable, and he could be spotted from blocks away. Matt could be found every year running the 4th of July 5K with his kids and family, while always letting his kids beat him to the finish line.
Matt developed a love for music early in life and had the most amazing tenor voice, which he enjoyed sharing in various choirs and performing arts groups. Matt attempted to play the piano, but could only serenade us with two simplified songs. Matt also enjoyed listening to his family sing, play the piano and cello, and most recently, the ukulele.
Matt was a brilliant man and was continually learning. He loved engineering, serving his clients, and supporting and mentoring colleagues. Matt was highly respected in his field. He could (and did) talk for hours about water drainage systems or railroad crossings. We are sure that no one else could get as excited about street drainage pipes as he did. He loved his CRS engineering family and cherished all the friendships made with colleagues and clients.
Matt was extremely kind and always saw the good in everyone. He had a positive influence on so many lives and made everyone better just by knowing him. Matt always thought of others and tried to find ways to serve them. He loved volunteering in his kids' classrooms, and his kids in turn loved having their dad there. Matt was always willing to hold our heads on his shoulder when we fell asleep during movies. He had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and a beautiful smile. Matt loved to quote funny movies, and he continued to make us laugh until the day he left us. Because of these cherished memories, our home will always be overflowing with laughter, even on the hardest days.
Matt was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His unwavering faith and love for the Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident in his daily life by his works and his example. Matt served in many church callings and loved helping wherever needed, but his favorite callings were working with the youth, especially the young men in scouting. Matt spent many nights in the cold rain at campouts expressing to these young men his love and conviction for the gospel, and he loved watching their testimonies grow in return.
Matt is survived by his beautiful wife, Natalie; his children Gabe (15), Hadley (12), Porter (9), and Luke (6); his parents Mike and Cheryl Collier; his in-laws, Earl and Janet Best; his siblings, sister Melanie (Spencer) Rollins, and his brothers, Adam (Amelia), Jacob (Quintel), and Stephen (Alysha); his sister-in-laws, Jennifer (John) Warnas, Julie (R.D.) Parsons, and Morgan Best, and many nieces and nephews. Matt is proceeded in death by many loved ones who we know are welcoming him home with loving arms.
Words cannot adequately express our gratitude to the countless individuals, friends, and neighbors who showed such friendship and loving compassion for Matt and for those who provided incredible care for his medical needs. Loving gratitude is expressed to Dr. Howard Colman, Sean Strope, and the entire staff at the Huntsman's Cancer Institute. Also, a special thank you to our fantastic nurse Laura Sullivan, Dr. Marian Pham, and all those at Intermountain Hospice for their devotion and compassionate care to Matt and our family during his last few months.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation Neurology to help find a cure for this terrible disease. Please go out and create memories with your loved ones. Life is precious.
I love and miss you, babe.
There will be a public viewing on Sunday evening July 12 from 6-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, Utah. In compliance with CDC guidelines, during this difficult time we would ask that those attending wear masks (please bring your own) and maintain social distancing. The funeral service will be held Monday July 13 at 11:00 am at the Kennington Ward Chapel, 628 S. Angel St., Layton with a viewing beforehand from 9:45 to 10:45 am. These will be by "invitation only". The service will be streamed live on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.
