July 27, 1983 - June 22, 2020



Matthew Brent Dandoy, 36, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on June 22, 2020, after his battle with metastatic ocular melanoma. Matt was born on July 27, 1983, in Ogden, Utah, and grew up in Roy, Utah. As a high school student at Roy High, Matt was loved by all. His humor and energy were electric, and his hijinks were those of legend. Shortly after graduating from high school in 2003, Matt took his charisma to Lubbock, Texas, where he faithfully served his LDS mission. In 2008, Matt married his longtime friend and love, Jenny Agren, in the Bountiful Temple for time and all eternity. Matt completed his Bachelor's degree in Human Resources-Business Management in 2011 at Weber State University (Ogden, Utah). His adventurous son, Bradley, was born in 2010; and at the time of his passing, Jenny and Matt were expecting their second child, Sophie.



Matt loved to help his family, community, friends, and neighbors. Through his career as a recruitment manager with Intermountain Healthcare, Matt was able to connect people with employment. His job brought to light his caring and compassionate heart. Through leadership positions in his ward, Matt served his neighbors and those in his ward. Whether it was hosting "Game Night" to build comradery in the ward or helping families move into the neighborhood, Matt found satisfaction and happiness in the service of others. Matt's life was a living example of the Book of Mormon scripture, Moroni 7:47, "But charity is the pure love of Christ, and it endureth forever, and whoso is found possessed of it at the last day, it shall be well with him." Even through his battle with cancer, Matt was helping future cancer patients. Matt received investigational treatment over the last few months of his life at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. The information from Matt's journey will help countless individuals in the years to come.



Matthew is survived by his beautiful wife Jenny, his son Bradley (10), and his soon to be born daughter, Sophie; parents Carolyn Dandoy, Robert (Carrol) Dandoy; siblings Chris (Rebecca) Dandoy, Michelle Olsen, Step-siblings Vanessa (Paul) Wilson, Brandon (Emily) Mizar; Mother-in-law Ruth Ann Morrill; In-law siblings Andy (Jen) Agren, John (Kathryn) Agren, Mark (Kristina) Agren, Nate (Dawn) Agren, Annette (Jason) Deru; Grandparents G. Brent and Carol Thompson and many nieces and nephews. Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Sr. and Darlynn Dandoy; his father-in-law Harold Morrill; and his best friend, Bradley Garner.



The viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary in Roy on Friday, June 26, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Funeral services will be at 11:30 with interment immediately after at the Hooper City Cemetery. Due to COVID -19, family and friends are asked to wear facial coverings. For those that do not have one, masks will be provided for you at the door.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bradley and Sophie's college savings fund collected through the GoFundMe account: https://gf.me/u/yak6x2

