Matthew Kimmie's passing at the age of 23 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lucas Memorial Chapel in Garfield Heights, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Matthew in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lucas Memorial Chapel website.
Published by Lucas Memorial Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
