Matthew Lore
1965 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1965
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Matthew Lore's passing at the age of 54 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by John F. Yasik Funeral Services in Wilmington, DE .

Published by John F. Yasik Funeral Services on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
