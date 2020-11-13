Matthew Lucas's passing at the age of 46 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Letcher Funeral Home, Inc. in Whitesburg, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Matthew in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Letcher Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Letcher Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.