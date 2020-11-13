Menu
Matthew Lucas
1974 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1974
DIED
November 12, 2020
Matthew Lucas's passing at the age of 46 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Letcher Funeral Home, Inc. in Whitesburg, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Letcher Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Letcher Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Letcher Funeral Home
102 Main St, Whitesburg, Kentucky 41858
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Letcher Funeral Home
102 Main St, Whitesburg, Kentucky 41858
Funeral services provided by:
Letcher Funeral Home, Inc.
