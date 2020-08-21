Matthew Dennis Luxa, 64, passed away August 19, 2020 Roy. He was born on May 5, 1956 in Schuyler, Nebraska to Dennis Francis and Ardyce Ann (Heiman) Luxa.



He enlisted in the Navy May 29, 1976 and was honorably discharge December 2, 1986. He continued with the military for a total of 30 years of service with the Department of Defense.



Matthew met Wayne Alan Gibby in September 1999. They were married August 17, 2018 in Riverdale, Utah, and have been married 2 years.



He loved woodworking, on-line gaming, Denver Broncos, Star Trek Fan, gardening.



Matthew is very kind, considerate with a big heart.



He is survived by his husband Wayne, his daughter Shenandoah Harris, and his brother Russell Luxa.



Matthew is proceeded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. A visitation will be held before the services from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.