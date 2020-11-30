Menu
Matthew Stallman
1971 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1971
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
American Diabetes Association
US Army
Matthew Stallman's passing at the age of 48 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River in Fall River, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Matthew in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River website.

Published by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Auclair Funeral Home and Cremation Service
690 South Main Street, Fall River, Massachusetts 02721
Nov
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Auclair Funeral Home and Cremation Service
690 South Main Street, Fall River, Massachusetts 02721
Funeral services provided by:
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
November 30, 2020