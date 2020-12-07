Menu
Matthew Stumpp
1972 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1972
DIED
December 5, 2020
ABOUT
Cleveland Browns
Matthew Stumpp's passing at the age of 47 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

Published by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Matt has been friend since the first day of kindergarten and was always apart of our family. Myself and my family will miss him more than any words that I can share.

John Bucher
John Bucher
Friend
December 6, 2020