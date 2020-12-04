Menu
Matthew Walls
1996 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1996
DIED
December 1, 2020
Matthew Walls's passing at the age of 24 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phillips Funeral Home in Paragould, AR .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phillips Funeral Home website.

Published by Phillips Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cardwell Cemetery
Cemetery Road, Carwell, Missouri 63829
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cardwell Cemetery
Cemetery Road, Carwell, Missouri 63829
Funeral services provided by:
Phillips Funeral Home
