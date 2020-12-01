Menu
Matthew Weiss
1983 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1983
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
New York University
Matthew Weiss's passing at the age of 37 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home in Staten Island, NY .

Published by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home
7447 Amboy Road, Staten Island, New York 10307
Funeral services provided by:
