Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Matthias Strahm
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1926
DIED
October 25, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Kansas State University
Meals On Wheels
United States Army
Matthias Strahm's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Matthias in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Popkess Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Popkess Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Popkess Mortuary
823 Virginia, Sabetha, Kansas 66534
Oct
31
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bern Apostolic Christian Church
1805 200th Road, Sabetha, Kansas 66534
Funeral services provided by:
Popkess Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.