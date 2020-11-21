Menu
Mattie Meacham
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1926
DIED
November 19, 2020
Mattie Meacham's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stephens Funeral Home in De Kalb, MS .

Published by Stephens Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stephens Funeral Home
November 21, 2020